Trump postpones military strikes on Iranian power plants following talks

President Donald Trump backed down on targeting Iran's power network on Monday, saying the US and Iran have held constructive talks and that he would postpone any strikes on power plants and energy infrastructure.

Trump's statement came after Iran threatened to attack Israel's power plants and those supplying US bases across the gulf region if the US targets Iran's power network.

Conversations with Iran will continue throughout the week, Trump said in a social media post. The dollar plunged and stocks surged following Trump's post.