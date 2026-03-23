ADNOC CEO: Rising oil prices slowing global economic growth

The rise in oil prices is slowing economic growth everywhere, the chief executive of UAE state-run energy giant ADNOC said on Monday.

"Stability in energy markets underpins security in every market," ADNOC CEO Sultan Al Jaber said in a video speech to attendees at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

"Energy security is the difference between lights on and lights off."

The US-Israeli war on Iran has led to the effective shutdown of a fifth of oil and gas supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a global shipping chokepoint off the southern coast of Iran. Iran has threatened to fire on vessels trying to sail through the strait without its permission.