US energy secretary: Oil prices not high enough to curb demand

Global oil prices have not climbed enough to cause demand destruction, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Monday at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas, even as markets continued to gyrate and global oil prices remained near $100 a barrel due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The world is enduring one of the worst energy crises in decades following the closure of a key shipping channel and attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East that have caused long-term damage.

Oil prices have climbed to multi-year highs and fuel prices in the US are surging, creating potential trouble for President Donald Trump's Republican Party ahead of the November midterm elections.