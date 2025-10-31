Indian Oil resumes Russian crude purchases despite US pressure

The European Union, the UK and the US have imposed a raft of sanctions against Russia for the Ukraine war, including on shipping. The sanctions have forced Russia to sell its oil at heavy discounts, and over the past three years India has become the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne crude.

IOC has bought about 3.5 million barrels of ESPO at about parity to Dubai quotes for delivery at an eastern Indian port in December, one of the trade sources said. The sources did not say who the sellers were.

IOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside working hours.