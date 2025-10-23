FACTBOX | What’s covered in EU’s 19th Russia sanctions package

Energy measures

The measures include an import ban on short-term LNG contracts within six months from package adoption and long-term by January 1, 2027. Furthermore, the package lists 117 more vessels in Moscow’s "shadow fleet", bringing the total to 557, and also lists false flags registries on behalf of Aruba, Curacao and Sint-Maarten and Litasco Middle East.

There is a ban on reinsuring listed vessels and reinsurance for used Russian aircraft. The EU also tightens existing transaction bans on two major Russian state-owned oil producers: Rosneft and Gazpromneft.

Finally, the package lists two Chinese refineries and one trader: Liaoyang Petrochemical, Shandong Yulong Petrochemical and Chinaoil, which is the Hong Kong trading arm of PetroChina.