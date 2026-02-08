India/US unveil interim trade framework, India to shift from Russian oil

The United States and India moved closer to a trade pact on Friday, releasing an interim framework that would lower tariffs, reshape energy ties and deepen economic cooperation as both countries seek to realign global supply chains.

The framework reaffirms a commitment to negotiations toward a broader bilateral trade agreement, the two governments said in a joint statement, while noting that further negotiations were needed to complete the pact.

Separately, US President Donald Trump in an executive order removed the additional 25 per cent tariff imposed on Indian goods for Russian oil purchases as New Delhi, "committed to stop directly or indirectly importing," Russian oil.