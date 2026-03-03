Indian firms cut industrial gas supply as Qatar halts production

Indian companies on Tuesday reduced natural gas supplies to industries in anticipation of tighter supply from the Middle East after top producer Qatar halted production, four industry sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Qatar halted its liquefied natural gas production on Monday, as Iran continued to strike Gulf countries in retaliation for Israeli and US strikes against it.

The attacks have also halted oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, driving up global energy prices and shipping costs. India, the world's fourth-largest buyer of LNG, relies heavily on the Middle East for its imports.

Top LNG importer Petronet LNG has informed GAIL (India), the top gas marketing company, and other companies about lower supplies, two of the sources said. The South Asian nation is the top LNG client for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and the second-largest buyer of Qatari LNG.