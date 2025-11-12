Gas

UK move blocks use of marine services for Russian gas exports

LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie Northern Sea Route icebreaker Russia
The LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie sails through the Northern Sea Route with an escorting icebreaker.Sovcomflot
Britain plans to ban companies from providing services such as shipping and insurance for Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, in its latest attempt to help Ukraine in its war against Russia by trying to choke off Kremlin revenue.

In October, the European Union approved new sanctions against Russia that ban Russian LNG imports from January 1, 2027, and Britain and the US targeted Russia’s two largest oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft.

The UK Government said on Tuesday it wanted to go further, by cutting off Russian access to companies that provide services for LNG exports.

"The ban will be phased in over 2026 in lockstep with our European partners," Britain’s Foreign Office said in a statement ahead of a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Canada on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Britain also announced £13 million ($17.5 million) of funding to help repair Ukraine’s energy sector and deliver support to Ukrainians worst-hit by the loss of heating and power.

(Reporting by Sarah Young Editing by Mark Potter)

