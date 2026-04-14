Geopolitical concerns erase European gas price gains

Dutch and British wholesale gas contracts fell on Tuesday morning, erasing all of Monday's gains, amid persisting uncertainty about the geopolitical state of play regarding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was down €0.95 at €45.47 per megawatt hour (MWh) by 08:05 GMT, data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) showed.

The British contract for April was down 2.13p at 114.66p per therm.

"Today should see a calmer start to the session, given no major updates on the geopolitical side. Only comments on contact between the negotiating parties continuing could add some bearish direction to the price development," said LSEG analyst Ulrich Weber.