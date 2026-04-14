US-sanctioned vessels still moving through Hormuz despite blockade

A Chinese tanker sanctioned by the United States passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday despite a US blockade on the chokepoint, shipping data showed.

The Rich Starry would be the first to make it through the strait and to exit the Gulf since the blockade began, data from LSEG, MarineTraffic and Kpler showed.

The tanker and its owner Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping were sanctioned by the United States for dealing with Iran. The company could not be immediately reached for comment.