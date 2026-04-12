Embattled Iran sinks peace talks; delegations leave Pakistan

The US and Iran failed to reach an agreement to end their war despite marathon talks that concluded on Sunday in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, jeopardising a fragile ceasefire.

Each side blamed the other for the failure of the 21-hour negotiations to end fighting that has roiled the global economy and sent oil prices soaring since it began more than six weeks ago.

"The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that's bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States of America," said Vice President JD Vance, the head of the US delegation.

"So we go back to the United States having not come to an agreement. We've made very clear what our red lines are."