US to enforce blockade in Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea, note to seafarers says

The US military will enforce a blockade in the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz that will apply to all vessel traffic regardless of flag, the US Central Command said in a note to seafarers seen by Reuters on Monday.

The note said the blockade would come into effect at 14:00 GMT on Monday.

"Any vessel entering or departing the blockaded area without authorization is subject to interception, diversion, and capture," the note said.

"The blockade will not impede neutral transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations." US President Donald Trump announced the blockade following the breakdown of talks to end the six-week-long war between the US and Iran that took place over the weekend, sending oil prices back above $100 a barrel. The blockade adds to uncertainty around how ships will transit the crucial waterway, used to move one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies.