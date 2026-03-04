FEATURE | Brent crude settles at highest since January 2025 as exports halted

Global oil and gas prices jumped on Tuesday as the US-Israeli war on Iran halted energy exports from the Middle East. This occurred with Tehran attacking ships and energy facilities, closing navigation in the Gulf and forcing production stoppages from Qatar to Iraq.

The benchmark Brent crude oil contract settled up $3.66, or up 4.7 per cent, at $81.40 a barrel. This marked its highest settlement since January 2025.

European gas prices soared as much as 40 per cent before paring gains, adding to a 40 per cent surge on Monday. Sugar, fertiliser and soy prices have all risen too.

The conflict risks triggering a spike in inflation that could choke off economic recovery in Europe and Asia if the war is prolonged. This region accounts for just under a third of global oil production and almost a fifth of natural gas.