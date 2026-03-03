Security

Trump: US to provide insurance to all maritime trade in Persian Gulf, plus US Navy escorts

US sailors taxi aircraft to a staging point on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury, February 28, 2026
US sailors taxi aircraft to a staging point on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury, February 28, 2026US Navy
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had ordered the United States Development Finance Corporation to provide insurance and guarantees for the financial security of all maritime trade, including oil tankers, traveling through the Persian Gulf region.

""Effective IMMEDIATELY, I have ordered the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide, at a very reasonable price, political risk insurance and guarantees for the Financial Security of ALL Maritime Trade," he said in comments in a social media post.

"If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible."

