DHT Holdings sells two 2007-built VLCCs for $101.6m

Tanker owner DHT Holdings has announced an agreement to sell the tankers DHT China and DHT Europe to an unnamed buyer for a combined price of $101.6 million.
Both very large crude carriers were built by South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries in 2007, and have a registered deadweight tonnage of 317,794.
The company stated that the vessels are expected to be delivered to the new owner during the first quarter of 2026.
According to information on DHT’s website, both vessels are currently on time charter contracts also until the first quarter of 2026.
Following the repayment of $5.6 million in existing debt, DHT Holdings said the transaction is expected to generate net cash proceeds of approximately $95 million. It also expects to record gains of $30.4 million and $29.7 million respectively from the sales.
The company said the move is part of the ongoing management of the company's fleet profile and capital structure.