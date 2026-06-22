COLUMN | The gavel bangs: justice is served in London and Hamburg but not in the Arabian Sea (part one of two) [Offshore Accounts]

Ms Alison-Madueke maintained that when she had been in government, she had sought to stamp out impropriety and graft. She said that because she had launched an anti-corruption drive, she herself had become a target for false allegations.

The Financial Times reported how the former minister told jurors in Southwark that she had tried to disrupt what she described as powerful “cabals” who had held the industry “hostage”, adding that she sought to break their stranglehold on the industry by encouraging smaller, indigenous Nigerian operators. She said she was a victim of sexism and vested interests.

“Because of the various things I tried to put in place, I became a direct target,” Ms Alison-Madueke swore under oath. She said there was no criminal intent in her actions.

Not guilty in this case

The jury accepted her defence. All three accused were found not guilty on all charges by the jury in London last week.

When she emerged from the court room after the acquittal, Ms Alison-Madueke thanked God.

“It has been a hard journey, but I tell you this, God will always do as he will,” she said. “God will be God and God is not a man that he should lie; when he promises you something, he will see it through.”