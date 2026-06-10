VIDEO | Tanker carrying Iranian oil struck by US military in Gulf of Oman, three Indian seafarers missing

The US military carried out a "precision" strike on a vessel in the Gulf of Oman that failed to follow its instructions and was carrying oil from Iran, it said, while India said three Indian seafarers were missing after the attack on the tanker.

The US began a blockade of Iran-related shipping on April 13 after Iran severely curtailed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil and gas route.

The US military's Central Command (Centcom) said a US aircraft, "fired precision munitions into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces".