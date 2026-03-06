COLUMN | Remember the poor bloody infantry: seafarers in the crossfire of the latest US-Iran hostilities [Grey Power]

Seafaring has suddenly become more dangerous, and not just because of wind and weather.

With the daily sealift of energy out of the Gulf at a standstill, and the Strait of Hormuz “blockade” about the only ace left in the shattered Iranian pack, it is said that some 20,000 seafarers are currently at risk in their crowded anchorages.

The Iranian navy might be in ruins, but the ships offer a soft target to the cheap “suicide” drones, which need few facilities to launch along the long Iranian coastline.