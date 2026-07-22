Former DP World boss faces new pressure in Malaysia over Epstein link

Civil society groups have called on Malaysian billionaire tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary to revoke the appointment of Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem as executive chairman of logistics giant MMC Port Holdings due to his alleged ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Reuters reported exclusively last week that Emirati Bin Sulayem was set to take control of Malaysia's largest port operator, five months after his resignation from Dubai's DP World amid scrutiny over his email exchanges with financier Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in 2019.

MMC Port, which operates seven ports along the Malacca Strait - one of the world's busiest shipping lanes - is a unit of MMC Corporation, in which Syed Mohktar holds a controlling stake. Syed Mokhtar and the company have not publicly commented on the Reuters report.