Former DP World CEO Bin Sulayem to lead Malaysia's largest port operator

The former chairman and CEO of logistics giant DP World, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, will take charge of Malaysian firm MMC Port Holdings, with the group chief executive leaving the post with immediate effect, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The move puts direct control of Malaysia's largest port operator in the hands of Emirati Bin Sulayem, MMC's executive chairman, who resigned from Dubai-based DP World in February after scrutiny over email exchanges with Jeffrey Epstein that were released by the US Justice Department.

Bin Sulayem has not publicly commented on the emails with Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Bin Sulayem could not immediately be reached by Reuters.