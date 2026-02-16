DP World's Chair and CEO resigns from posts

UAE port operator DP World's Group Chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, has resigned from the company, effective immediately, DP World said on Friday, February 13.

The board of DP World has appointed Essa Kazim as the new Chairman while Yuvraj Narayan will take over as the new Group CEO.

No reason has been given in the statement for Mr Sulayem's resignation [the entry page for Mr Sulayem's profile on the DP World website has also been apparently removed, leading only to an error page, ed].