FACTBOX | Energy sites and shipping, casualties of Iran war

The US-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory attacks on Persian Gulf neighbours have damaged major energy facilities and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh ultimatum to Iran to reopen the strait by the end of Tuesday. Iran has rejected the ultimatum and threatened further attacks on gulf infrastructure.

More than 40 key energy assets have been damaged, causing the largest supply disruption in history, the International Energy Agency said.

Below are the main disruptions so far: