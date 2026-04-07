Reopened Hormuz won't bring instant relief to fuel prices, EIA warns

Fuel prices could keep rising for months even after the Strait of Hormuz reopens, the US Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday, deviating from President Donald Trump's assurances that consumers will see immediate relief when he ends the war with Iran.

The US-Israeli war with Iran, now in its second month, has sent oil and fuel prices skyrocketing around the world as Iran has been blocking vessels from crossing the Strait of Hormuz, a key trade chokepoint.

Trump has repeatedly told Americans that the sticker shocks are temporary. However, the EIA, the US Department of Energy's statistical arm, was less certain in its short-term energy outlook report.