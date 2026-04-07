Iran blocks Qatari gas ships previously granted passage to Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards halted two Qatar liquefied natural gas tankers that had been heading towards the Strait of Hormuz on Monday morning and instructed them to hold position without explanation, a source told Reuters on Monday.

Iran had permitted the vessels to transit the strait under an agreement reached with the US last week via Pakistani mediation, said the source who had been briefed on the agreement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

"This was part of an arrangement negotiated as part of talks spearheaded by Pakistan last week," the source said.