CK Hutchison unit ramps up Panama legal battle with $2b claim

A unit of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison said on Tuesday it had widened its claims in an international arbitration case against Panama, saying damages had now risen to more than $2 billion.

Panama Ports Company, which for nearly three decades operated the Balboa and Cristobal terminals near the Panama Canal, said it had supplemented its claims in proceedings under the International Chamber of Commerce's arbitration rules, a month after what it described as the state's illegal takeover of two port terminals and company property.

Panama's presidency and maritime authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The legal fight has become part of a broader diplomatic and commercial dispute following Panama's cancellation of the concessions in line with a Supreme Court ruling in late February.