CK Hutchison unit claims Panama missed legal deadline for arbitration

Panama Ports Company (PPC), a unit of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison, said on Monday that the Panamanian Government failed to file its response by the March 13 deadline in an international arbitration brought by the company.

PPC said the deadline was set by the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and that Panama sought a partial extension, saying it was not ready to respond because it had not hired lawyers and needed time to prepare.

Panama's government has moved to unwind the concession agreements that gave PPC control of the Balboa and Cristobal ports, following a court ruling that authorities said rendered the contracts unconstitutional.