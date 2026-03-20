Panama's president hits back at "outrageous" claims by CK Hutchison

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino on Thursday said accusations by a local unit of Hong Kong's CK Hutchison over setbacks in an arbitration process for disputed port contracts were "outrageous" and "a lie."

Panama Ports Company, a CK Hutchison subsidiary, on Monday accused the Panamanian Government of missing a March 13 deadline to respond to the proceedings, alleging that government officials sought an extension because they did not have legal representation.

Mulino rejected that claim, saying the government is backed by international counsel.

"That is outrageous and a lie," he said at an event. "We have appointed international lawyers who are going to defend us."