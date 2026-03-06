CK Hutchison decries "unlawful" occupation of Panama terminals

Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison said on Friday it has escalated its legal fight in Panama after the government seized its port operations, petitioning for a review of the decree behind the takeover.

The company said Panama unlawfully occupied facilities, seized property and ignored consultations, prompting further national and international legal action.

CK Hutchison's Panama Ports Company (PPC), which manages two terminals near the globally strategic Panama Canal, filed an administrative petition seeking reconsideration of Panama's executive action that led to the occupation of its facilities and confiscation of its property, CK Hutchison said.

Panamanian authorities searched the local ports unit of CK Hutchison a week ago, esclating the rift over the control of the two ports.