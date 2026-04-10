Panama president addresses China's tit-for-tat vessel inspections, seeks to calm tensions

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino on Thursday sought to calm tensions with China, striking a conciliatory tone a day after his foreign minister called out the Asian superpower for an increase in inspections of Panama-flagged vessels as a tit-for-tat response to China's CK Hutchison losing its port concessions in the Central American country.

"We are not interested…in having a problem with China," Mulino said on a visit to Balboa port on the Pacific side of the Panama Canal. "I hope…this situation de-escalates…and that we return to a normality both in the political relationship and in the understanding that this is a problem that will be resolved."

When asked about Panama-flagged vessels being held in Chinese ports, Mulino said such inspections were not unusual in global shipping and said similar trends had affected other major registries, including Liberia and the Marshall Islands. He added Panama was still assessing the situation.

"They have nothing to do with political retaliation," he said, while adding that Panama had raised its concerns with Chinese authorities and wanted to verify the basis for holding vessels for inspections.