Panama calls out China for ship detentions amid port control row

Panama's top diplomat on Wednesday said a rise in inspections and detentions of Panama-flagged vessels in China stemmed from a Panama court ruling against Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison and asked China to respect its sovereign affairs.

Panama's Supreme Court in January invalidated the legal framework supporting conglomerate CK Hutchison's right to operate via its Panama unit two key terminals near the Panama Canal, which led the Panama government to cancelled the cancelled the concessions.

Speaking at a conference in Paraguay's capital Asuncion, Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha said he hoped the uptick in ship detentions in March would fall back to normal levels.