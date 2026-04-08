Maersk accused of scheming with Panama in CK Hutchison port takeover

Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison's Panama unit has launched an arbitration against Maersk after the takeover of two strategic ports near the Panama Canal at the centre of a legal battle that has embroiled Beijing and Washington.

Panama Ports Company (PPC) said in a statement Maersk broke a long-term contract by siding with the Panamanian Government to help remove PPC from its operations at the Balboa port and replace it with a Maersk-affiliated operator.

"Contrary to the contract, Maersk undermined the agreement and aligned itself with the Republic of Panama in connection with its state-led campaign against PPC and a scheme to replace it through a takeover that installed new port operators," PPC said in a statement.

Neither Maersk nor the Panamanian Government immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.