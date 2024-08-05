Hoegh Autoliners' newest car carrier prepares for maiden voyage

Höegh Aurora and seven other PCTCs in the Aurora-class will run primarily on LNG. These vessels' dual-fuel engines are designed to be converted to run on ammonia. These eight vessels also have DNV's ammonia and methanol ready notation, with the main engine on each ship provided by MAN and the bridge system supplied by Kongsberg.

The ammonia engine technology will be ready in 2026, allowing Höegh Autoliners to build the last four Aurora-class vessels to run on ammonia from the start. These ships will be delivered in 2027.