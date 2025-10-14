Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | October 14 – Dutch, Saudi and Japanese bulkers plus German heavy lift ship orders

A Japanese builder has delivered two new bulk carriers while construction has begun on six new multi-purpose ships for operation in Europe. Orders include new bulkers for a Saudi shipping company and heavy lift ships to be built in China for a German owner.
Dutch shipyard Royal Niestern Sander has laid the keels of six new cargo vessels in a series ordered by local shipping company Royal Wagenborg.
The vessels belongs to a series designed by Dutch naval architecture firm Conoship International in compliance with Bureau Veritas requirements. Conoship said the design of this series started with the requirements of a maximum hold volume, maximum deadweight, and maximum fuel savings within the size limitations of the yard location.
Shin Kasado Dockyard, part of Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group, has delivered a new 64,000 DWT Handymax bulk carrier, the Norse Continuation. The delivery of the new vessel took place on Friday, October 3.
The Panama-flagged vessel has a total length of 199.9 metres, a breadth of 32.2 metres, and a deadweight of 63,541 tonnes. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) and is powered by a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, which gives it a service speed of approximately 14 knots.
Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group has handed over Unity Island, a 40,490 DWT bulk carrier on September 26.
The Unity Island measures 182.93 metres in length, 31.00 metres in breadth and 15.00 metres in depth. It has a gross tonnage of 24,992 and is powered by a single J-ENG 6UEC42LSH-Eco-D3 main engine. Service speed is about 14 knots.
German shipping company the HS Schiffahrts Group has awarded China's Jiangsu Soho Chuangke Shipbuilding a contract for the construction of four multi-purpose heavy lift vessels in a series.
The vessels will each have a deadweight of 12,500 and are scheduled to be handed over to HS Schiffahrts between August 2027 and February 2029.
The contract also includes options for up to six additional vessels, each of which will cost approximately US$30 million. German equity firm Mare Trust plans to invest up to €100 million (US$120 million) in the shipbuilding project.
The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) has placed an order for six Ultramax bulk carriers to be built by local shipyard International Maritime Industries (IMI).
Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey, CEO of Bahri, said the construction of the new ships, "will enable [Bahri] to expand and elevate [its] service level into strategic markets, enhance the resilience of supply chains, and deliver long-term value to customers and stakeholders."
Bahri said the ships will be able to access ports with limited infrastructure.