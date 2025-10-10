Keels laid for six new cargo vessels for Royal Wagenborg

Like their earlier sister Alexia, the new ships will have a length of 149 metres, a beam of 15.9 metres, a draught of 7.2 metres in open top configuration, and a moulded depth of 12.2 metres.

Two box-type holds with a combined capacity of 17,700 cubic metres can transport both bulk and general cargo totalling more than 14,000 tonnes. The holds on each ship will be fitted with one hatch each as well as dehumidifying equipment and electrical ventilation.

The design also means that there will only be a limited amount of equipment in the holds. For example, there will be no tween decks, container fittings, securing eyes or girders in the hatch package as for most bulk cargo types, such options are unnecessary.