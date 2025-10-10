Japanese shipbuilder delivers new Handymax bulker

Shin Kasado Dockyard, part of Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group, has delivered a new 64,000 DWT Handymax bulk carrier, the Norse Continuation. The delivery of the new vessel took place on Friday, October 3.

The Panama-flagged vessel has a total length of 199.9 metres, a breadth of 32.2 metres, and a deadweight of 63,541 tonnes. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) and is powered by a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, which gives it a service speed of approximately 14 knots.