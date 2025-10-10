Japanese shipbuilder delivers new Handymax bulker

Shin Kasado Dockyard, part of Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group, has delivered a new 64,000 DWT Handymax bulk carrier, the Norse Continuation. The delivery of the new vessel took place on Friday, October 3.
The Panama-flagged vessel has a total length of 199.9 metres, a breadth of 32.2 metres, and a deadweight of 63,541 tonnes. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) and is powered by a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, which gives it a service speed of approximately 14 knots.
The ship's design complies with the common structural rules for bulk carriers and oil tankers. Its holds are designed to be suitable for a wide variety of cargoes, including grain, coal, ore, and steel products. For cargo handling, the vessel is equipped with four deck cranes and features wide cargo hatch openings with folding-type hatch covers.
According to the builder, the vessel meets the energy efficiency design index (EEDI) Phase 3 requirements ahead of schedule. It is also equipped with a ballast water treatment system, an inventory of hazardous material, and various energy-saving devices, including a high-efficiency propeller and low-friction paint on its hull to improve propulsion performance.