Imabari hands over new 40,000DWT bulk carrier

Class notation was assigned by ClassNK and the vessel will sail under the flag of Panama.

The company said the vessel features a double-hull hold construction in a box shape with topside tanks designed to carry a wide range of cargoes, including grain, coal, ore, cement, steel coil and long-length steel.

Cargo-handling equipment comprises four deck cranes and that each hold has a wide hatch opening with folding-type hatch covers to speed cargo operations.