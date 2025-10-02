Imabari hands over new 40,000DWT bulk carrier

Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group has handed over Unity Island, a 40,490 DWT bulk carrier on September 26.
The Unity Island measures 182.93 metres in length, 31.00 metres in breadth and 15.00 metres in depth. It has a gross tonnage of 24,992 and is powered by a single J-ENG 6UEC42LSH-Eco-D3 main engine. Service speed is about 14 knots.
Class notation was assigned by ClassNK and the vessel will sail under the flag of Panama.
The company said the vessel features a double-hull hold construction in a box shape with topside tanks designed to carry a wide range of cargoes, including grain, coal, ore, cement, steel coil and long-length steel.
Cargo-handling equipment comprises four deck cranes and that each hold has a wide hatch opening with folding-type hatch covers to speed cargo operations.
Imabari stated that the ship is fitted with a ballast water treatment system and an inventory of hazardous materials in line with the ship recycling convention.
Propulsion efficiency is improved through energy-saving devices, a high-efficiency propeller and a low-friction hull coating, the company said.