Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | August 6 – French transoceanic sailing ship, low-emission car carriers and more

Chinese yard launches refrigerated transport ship

China's Zhoushan Ningxing Shipbuilding recently launched a new cargo vessel ordered by local company Zhejiang Xinxiangli International Shipping. Xinxiangli 56 was designed for the transport of refrigerated goods at extremely low temperatures.

Upon completion, the vessel will have an LOA of 143.49 metres, a beam of 21 metres, a depth of 11.2 metres, a design draught of 7.9 metres, and a total refrigerated cargo capacity of 11,600 cubic metres. Cooling systems will keep the hold temperature at –55 degrees Celsius.