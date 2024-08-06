Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | August 6 – French transoceanic sailing ship, low-emission car carriers and more
Upcoming and completed deliveries include a transoceanic cargo ship and vehicle carriers fitted with emissions-reduction technologies. Meanwhile, a new refrigerated cargo vessel and a heavy lift ship for European routes have been launched into the water for the first time in shipyards in China.
Chinese yard launches refrigerated transport ship
China's Zhoushan Ningxing Shipbuilding recently launched a new cargo vessel ordered by local company Zhejiang Xinxiangli International Shipping. Xinxiangli 56 was designed for the transport of refrigerated goods at extremely low temperatures.
Upon completion, the vessel will have an LOA of 143.49 metres, a beam of 21 metres, a depth of 11.2 metres, a design draught of 7.9 metres, and a total refrigerated cargo capacity of 11,600 cubic metres. Cooling systems will keep the hold temperature at –55 degrees Celsius.
China’s COSCO Shipping has begun operational sailings of two new pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) in a series built by local shipyard the Fujian Shipbuilding Industry Group. Liao He Kou and Min Jiang Kou belong to a series of 16 PCTCs designed by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) and fitted with dual-fuel engines that can also run on LNG.
Thirteen decks are available on each PCTC for the transport of a maximum of 7,500 CEUs. The freight that can be carried include cars, lorries, and engineering vehicles.
Hoegh Autoliners' newest car carrier prepares for maiden voyage
Norwegian shipping company Höegh Autoliners will soon take delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) fitted with environment-friendly technologies. Höegh Aurora is the first in the 12-strong Aurora-class designed for the transport of rolling cargo such as up to 9,100 cars, agricultural machinery, and mining equipment as well as general solo cargo.
France's TOWT welcomes new sailing cargo ship to fleet
French transport company TOWT has taken delivery of a new sail-powered cargo vessel built by Piriou. Named Anemos, the vessel will depart for Le Havre in preparation for an upcoming voyage to New York City under the TOWT banner.
SAL Heavy Lift's newest project cargo ship launched in China
Wuhu Shipyard in China recently launched a new heavy lift vessel ordered by Germany's SAL Heavy Lift. The DNV-classed Elise is the first in a new series of five vessels that SAL will use for transporting various types of cargo including project cargo such as offshore wind turbines.