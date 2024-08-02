SAL Heavy Lift's newest project cargo ship launched in China
Wuhu Shipyard in China recently launched a new heavy lift vessel ordered by Germany's SAL Heavy Lift. The DNV-classed Elise is the first in a new series of five vessels that SAL will use for transporting various types of cargo including project cargo such as offshore wind turbines.
Upon completion, Elise will have an LOA of 149.9 metres, a moulded beam of 27.2 metres, a draught of 8.5 metres, a moulded depth of 16.7 metres, a cargo hold with space for 23,600 cubic metres of cargo, free deck space totalling 3,300 square metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 14,600. Cargo will be loaded and unloaded using two fully electric cranes with lifting capacities of 800 tonnes each and capable of low-noise operation.
The propulsion system can be configured in the future to run on methanol while a shore power connection will help further reduce emissions. The propulsion will be able to deliver a maximum speed of 18.5 knots.
Elise boasts an optimised hull design that ensures improved seakeeping and reduced fuel consumption over the same sailing distances. The hull also satisfies Polar Code and Finnish/Swedish Ice Class 1A requirements.
The vessel was designed to be compact to ensure a high level of manoeuvrability as well as improved access to small and shallow ports as well as ports in remote areas.