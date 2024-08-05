France's TOWT welcomes new sailing cargo ship to fleet
French transport company TOWT has taken delivery of a new sail-powered cargo vessel built by Piriou. Named Anemos, the vessel will depart for Le Havre in preparation for an upcoming voyage to New York City under the TOWT banner.
The vessel has a length of 81 metres, a beam of 15 metres, and a height of 63 metres. The sails will provide all of the propulsive power needed by the vessel, while navigation will be aided by an autonomous routing system that utilises artificial intelligence and meteorological data.
The vessel also boasts wake energy recovery technology using dynamos and variable-pitch propellers.
Anemos is the first vessel in a planned series of eight. Construction of the hull took place at Piriou's Romania facilities while final outfitting was undertaken in Concarneau.
Piriou said the vessel's operations will enable greenhouse gas emissions of at least 93 per cent for CO2, 98 per cent for SOx, and 97 per cent of NOx. The vessel will also generate zero methane emissions.