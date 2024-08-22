Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | August 22 – French sailing cargo ship, Japanese methanol-fuelled bulker and more

Construction underway on new methanol-fuelled bulker for NYK

Japan's Tsuneishi Building is currently constructing a methanol-fuelled bulk carrier ordered by local shipowner Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK). The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the spring of 2025 and will be the first methanol-fuelled bulk carrier to be acquired by the NYK Group.

The vessel will have an LOA of 200 metres, a beam of 32.25 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 65,700. It will also be fitted with a dual-fuel main engine that can use both methanol and conventional fuel oil. NYK said the primary fuels will be bio-methanol and e-methanol, which are produced using hydrogen derived from renewable energy sources and recovered CO2.