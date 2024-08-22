Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | August 22 – French sailing cargo ship, Japanese methanol-fuelled bulker and more
Deliveries a sailing cargo ship for a French owner and a bulk carrier for operation by a Monaco-based company. Construction continues on new bulk carriers in China and Japan. Finally, a Swiss transport line orders two vessels with propulsion systems that can be modified for operation on future fuels.
Construction underway on new methanol-fuelled bulker for NYK
Japan's Tsuneishi Building is currently constructing a methanol-fuelled bulk carrier ordered by local shipowner Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK). The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the spring of 2025 and will be the first methanol-fuelled bulk carrier to be acquired by the NYK Group.
The vessel will have an LOA of 200 metres, a beam of 32.25 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 65,700. It will also be fitted with a dual-fuel main engine that can use both methanol and conventional fuel oil. NYK said the primary fuels will be bio-methanol and e-methanol, which are produced using hydrogen derived from renewable energy sources and recovered CO2.
Monaco's CTM welcomes new Ultramax bulker to fleet
Monaco-based C Transport Maritime (CTM) recently took delivery of a new Ultramax bulk carrier built by Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding. Aquadonna will be operated by CTM on behalf of a Japanese shipowner under a long-term time charter agreement.
The third CTM ship to be named Aquadonna has a deadweight tonnage of 63,500. It will be operated as part of the Supramax RSA pool.
TOWT takes delivery of second sailing cargo ship in series
French transport company TOWT took delivery of a new sailing cargo ship on Tuesday, August 20. Artemis is the second ship in a series that also includes Anemos, which was handed over to TOWT earlier this month and has since departed for New York City on its maiden operational voyage.
First steel cut for new 84,500DWT pulp carrier for China's CITIC Financial Leasing
China's COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new bulk carrier ordered by local shipowner CITIC Financial Leasing.
The vessel will have an LOA of 225 metres, a beam of 36 metres, a design draught of 14.5 metres, a depth of 21 metres, a deadweight tonnage of 84,500, and a speed of 15.5 knots. Eight cargo holds will be used primarily for the transport of wood pulp, though the vessel will also be able to embark electric vehicles if needed.
Gearbulk orders two additional ammonia/methanol-ready ships
Swiss shipping company Gearbulk has awarded contracts for the construction and delivery of two additional ammonia/methanol conversion-ready, 82,300DWT open hatch newbuilding vessels in a series.
These units will be sister ships to four vessels that were ordered earlier this year, and will be built in the same shipyard, CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Longxue in Guangzhou, China. The vessels will be delivered to Gearbulk in October 2028 and January 2029.