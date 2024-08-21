First steel cut for new 84,500DWT pulp carrier for China's CITIC Financial Leasing

The vessel will have an LOA of 225 metres, a beam of 36 metres, a design draught of 14.5 metres, a depth of 21 metres, a deadweight tonnage of 84,500, and a speed of 15.5 knots. Eight cargo holds will be used primarily for the transport of wood pulp, though the vessel will also be able to embark electric vehicles if needed.

High-sealing back-loading hatches and special dehumidification equipment will be fitted in the holds. These will ensure the quality and safety of the pulp cargo during transport.