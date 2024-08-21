First steel cut for new 84,500DWT pulp carrier for China's CITIC Financial Leasing
China's COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new bulk carrier ordered by local shipowner CITIC Financial Leasing.
The vessel will have an LOA of 225 metres, a beam of 36 metres, a design draught of 14.5 metres, a depth of 21 metres, a deadweight tonnage of 84,500, and a speed of 15.5 knots. Eight cargo holds will be used primarily for the transport of wood pulp, though the vessel will also be able to embark electric vehicles if needed.
High-sealing back-loading hatches and special dehumidification equipment will be fitted in the holds. These will ensure the quality and safety of the pulp cargo during transport.
A temperature monitoring and early warning system will also be installed. This system will notify the crew of any unusual increase in temperature in the cargo holds when the ship is transporting electric vehicles.
Other key features will include a selective catalytic reduction system and an exhaust gas aftertreatment system. The propulsion arrangement can be modified in the future to enable operation on methanol fuel.
The vessel is classed by China Classification Society.