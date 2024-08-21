TOWT takes delivery of second sailing cargo ship in series

Whereas Anemos was built at Piriou's facilities in Romania in France, Artemis was constructed at the company's Vietnam shipyard. The vessel will soon depart on its own maiden voyage, transporting various cargo including tea and coffee via the Indian Ocean.

As with Anemos, Artemis has a length of 81 metres, a beam of 15 metres, and a height of 63 metres. Sails will provide all of the propulsive power needed by the vessel, while navigation will be aided by an autonomous routing system that utilises artificial intelligence and meteorological data.