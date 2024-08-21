Gearbulk orders two additional ammonia/methanol-ready ships

These units will be sister ships to four vessels that were ordered earlier this year, and will be built in the same shipyard, CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Longxue in Guangzhou, China. The vessels will be delivered to Gearbulk in October 2028 and January 2029.

Each ship will have an LOA of 225 metres, a beam of 36 metres, eight holds, and four electro-hydraulic jib cranes. There will also be dedicated deck space on either side of the accommodation to permit the future installation of tanks for storing alternative fuels.