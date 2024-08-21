Gearbulk orders two additional ammonia/methanol-ready ships
Swiss shipping company Gearbulk has awarded contracts for the construction and delivery of two additional ammonia/methanol conversion-ready, 82,300DWT open hatch newbuilding vessels in a series.
These units will be sister ships to four vessels that were ordered earlier this year, and will be built in the same shipyard, CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Longxue in Guangzhou, China. The vessels will be delivered to Gearbulk in October 2028 and January 2029.
Each ship will have an LOA of 225 metres, a beam of 36 metres, eight holds, and four electro-hydraulic jib cranes. There will also be dedicated deck space on either side of the accommodation to permit the future installation of tanks for storing alternative fuels.
The deliveries of the two ships will give Gearbulk a fleet of ten 82,300DWT open hatch vessels. These will be used to serve the customers of G2 Ocean, the joint venture company formed by Gearbulk and Norway's Grieg Star Group.