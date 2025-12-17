Container Vessel News Roundup | December 18 – Delivery to French owner plus orders from Norway, Germany, Korea and Singapore

A French container liner company has taken delivery of a new dual-fuel vessel while orders have been placed by owners from Germany, Norway, Singapore, and South Korea.
Norway's MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has entered into contracts with Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering in China for the construction of six 3,700TEU container vessels scheduled for first delivery in the second half of 2028.
Each vessel will operate under a 10-year time charter, with extension options, with an undisclosed liner company.
Hapag-Lloyd has signed a contract with Chinese shipyard CIMC Raffles for the construction of eight new container ships. The order represents an investment of more than $500 million.
The new vessels will each have a capacity of 4,500 TEU and are scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029. They will be equipped with dual-fuel methanol engines.
HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), the intermediate holding company for HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding division, has signed a contract with HMM for the construction of eight 13,400 TEU dual-fuel propulsion containerships.
The total contract value is KRW2.13 trillion ($1.5 billion).
China's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has begun construction on the first ship in a new series of 9,000TEU container vessels ordered by Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL).
The completed ship will have an LOA of approximately 274 metres, a beam of 45.6 metres, a depth of 24.8 metres, and a range of 13,000 nautical miles. Up to 1,308 refrigerated containers can be carried on board.
China's Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company launched a new container vessel into the water on Wednesday, November 12.
CMA CGM Cyrano belongs to a series of dual-fuel container vessels ordered by French liner company CMA CGM. Other ships in the same series were built by Jiangnan Shipbuilding.
The vessel is a sister of CMA CGM Monte Cristo, which was launched earlier this year.