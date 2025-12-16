MPC Container Ships orders six newbuildings with long-term charters

Norway's MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has entered into contracts with Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering in China for the construction of six 3,700TEU container vessels scheduled for first delivery in the second half of 2028.
Each vessel will operate under a 10-year time charter, with extension options, with an undisclosed liner company.
MPCC said the vessels will be based on the newest design, which will optimise speed and fuel consumption for regional and feeder trades, while keeping enough flexibility to shift between trade lanes as markets evolve.
The vessels will be prepared for alternative fuels and advanced emissions-reduction technologies, providing a design that can adapt to tightening environmental rules over the lifetime of the ships.
With a total investment of US$292.5 million, the initial charter period is expected to generate approximately US$479 million in revenue and around US$288 million in gross operating profit.
MPCC said the project will be financed through a balanced mix of equity and debt, ensuring financial flexibility and maintaining a prudent capital structure.