Chinese yard floats out CMA CGM's newest dual-fuel containership

Launch of CMA CGM Cyrano, November 12, 2025
China's Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company launched a new container vessel into the water on Wednesday, November 12.

CMA CGM Cyrano belongs to a series of dual-fuel container vessels ordered by French liner company CMA CGM. Other ships in the same series were built by Jiangnan Shipbuilding.

The vessel is a sister of CMA CGM Monte Cristo, which was launched earlier this year.

Upon completion, CMA CGM Cyrano will have an LOA of 366 metres, a beam of 51 metres, and a dual-fuel propulsion system that can run on methanol as well as conventional fuel oil.

The ship will have a nominal cargo capacity of 15,000 TEUs, including up to 1,000 refrigerated containers. It will also be equipped with an intelligent ship management system, which will help ensure real-time monitoring and precise control of the various onboard systems.

The accommodation block will consist of 10 decks and will also feature a large sports area for use by the crew.

