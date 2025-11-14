Chinese yard floats out CMA CGM's newest dual-fuel containership

China's Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company launched a new container vessel into the water on Wednesday, November 12.
CMA CGM Cyrano belongs to a series of dual-fuel container vessels ordered by French liner company CMA CGM. Other ships in the same series were built by Jiangnan Shipbuilding.
The vessel is a sister of CMA CGM Monte Cristo, which was launched earlier this year.
Upon completion, CMA CGM Cyrano will have an LOA of 366 metres, a beam of 51 metres, and a dual-fuel propulsion system that can run on methanol as well as conventional fuel oil.
The ship will have a nominal cargo capacity of 15,000 TEUs, including up to 1,000 refrigerated containers. It will also be equipped with an intelligent ship management system, which will help ensure real-time monitoring and precise control of the various onboard systems.
The accommodation block will consist of 10 decks and will also feature a large sports area for use by the crew.