Hapag-Lloyd orders eight methanol-fuelled containerships in $500m investment

According to the company, the ships will be up to 30 per cent more efficient than older models in the same class.

In addition to the firm order, Hapag-Lloyd has agreed to long-term charter contracts for a further 14 newbuildings. These include four 1,800 TEU units, six 3,500 TEU units, and four 4,500 TEU units, with deliveries slated between 2027 and 2029.

In total, the shipping line is investing in 22 new vessels in the segment with a capacity of less than 5,000 TEU.