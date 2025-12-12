Hapag-Lloyd orders eight methanol-fuelled containerships in $500m investment

Hapag-Lloyd has signed a contract with Chinese shipyard CIMC Raffles for the construction of eight new container ships. The order represents an investment of more than $500 million.
The new vessels will each have a capacity of 4,500 TEU and are scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029. They will be equipped with dual-fuel methanol engines.
According to the company, the ships will be up to 30 per cent more efficient than older models in the same class.
In addition to the firm order, Hapag-Lloyd has agreed to long-term charter contracts for a further 14 newbuildings. These include four 1,800 TEU units, six 3,500 TEU units, and four 4,500 TEU units, with deliveries slated between 2027 and 2029.
In total, the shipping line is investing in 22 new vessels in the segment with a capacity of less than 5,000 TEU.
Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, stated, "The new ships will help replace older tonnage…and reduce our dependence on the charter market."
This development follows the company's agreement in April 2024 with Seaspan Corporation to convert five 10,100 TEU ships to methanol propulsion, and a supply deal with Goldwind for “green methanol”.