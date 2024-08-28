Container Vessel News Roundup | August 28 – Chinese low-emission inland ships, methanol-powered newbuilds for European routes and more
Deliveries a 3,000TEU feeder ship and two methanol-powered vessels for owners in Denmark and Singapore. A Chinese yard meanwhile launches two new vessels for domestic inland routes as another secures orders from an overseas customer.
Denmark's Celsius Shipping welcomes third 3,000TEU ship in series
Denmark-based Celsius Shipping has taken delivery of a new 3,000TEU container vessel built by China's Penglai Zhongbai Jinglu Shipbuilding. Celsius Edinburgh is the third unit in a series of ships that can be employed for both feeder and trunk line operation.
The newbuild is powered by a 14,800kW low-speed engine that delivers a speed of 19 knots and a range of 15,700 nautical miles.
Celsius Edinburgh was built in compliance with ABS class rules.
Chinese yard launches two low-emission boxships for inland routes
China's Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding recently launched two new containerships featuring low-emission propulsion systems to enable operation on the country's inland routes, particularly the Beijing-Hangzhou Canal.
The launched vessels include a 90-metre LNG-powered ship with a capacity of 161 TEUs and a 67.6-metre all-electric vessel that can carry 62 TEUs. The all-electric vessel will be powered by batteries housed in onboard containers.
Both ships are classed by China Classification Society.
RCL's newest 4,300TEU feeder ships to be built in China
Bangkok-based container shipping line the RCL Group has selected China Shipbuilding Group subsidiary Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for the construction of two feeder container vessels in a series.
The 4,300TEU vessels will be handed over to RCL in the fourth quarter of 2027 and the first quarter of 2028, respectively. The newbuilding contract has a value of approximately CNY713 million (US$100 million).
Singapore's X-Press Feeders takes delivery of third methanol-fuelled boxship in series
Singapore-based liner company X-Press Feeders has taken delivery of a new container vessel built by Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding of China. Eco Ponente is the third in a series of four ships that also includes Eco Maestro, which was handed over to X-Press Feeders earlier this year for operation on the company's newly established feeder routes in Europe.
Maersk takes delivery of methanol-fuelled newbuild
Danish shipping company A.P. Moller Maersk took delivery of a new ultra-large containership (ULCS) in a ceremony at the Port of Aarhus on Friday, August 9.
Antonia Mærsk belongs to a new series of large methanol-enabled ships that will be delivered to Maersk between 2024 and 2025 following construction at South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. This is in line with the company's goal of reducing emissions during operations with a target of achieving "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.