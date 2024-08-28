Container Vessel News Roundup | August 28 – Chinese low-emission inland ships, methanol-powered newbuilds for European routes and more

Denmark's Celsius Shipping welcomes third 3,000TEU ship in series

Denmark-based Celsius Shipping has taken delivery of a new 3,000TEU container vessel built by China's Penglai Zhongbai Jinglu Shipbuilding. Celsius Edinburgh is the third unit in a series of ships that can be employed for both feeder and trunk line operation.

The newbuild is powered by a 14,800kW low-speed engine that delivers a speed of 19 knots and a range of 15,700 nautical miles.

Celsius Edinburgh was built in compliance with ABS class rules.