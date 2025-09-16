Security Vessel News Roundup | September 16 – Australian patrol ship deliveries, German-Indian submarine project and more

The Royal Australian Navy has taken delivery of two new patrol vessels while the Spanish Navy's newest frigate has been launched into the water for the first time. Construction projects in the pipeline include a German-Indian collaboration for future diesel-electric submarines and a program to introduce a new class of attack craft for the US Navy.
The Australian Department of Defence has accepted the future Arafura-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) HMAS Eyre ahead of delivery to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).
The OPV was constructed at Osborne Naval Shipyard in South Australia under project SEA 1180-1, following first of class vessel HMAS Arafura, which commissioned into RAN service in June.
German defence shipbuilder TKMS and Indian counterpart Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) have begun their official contract negotiations with the Indian procurement authority for the Indian Navy's Project 75(I) submarine program.
As part of Project 75(I), six diesel-electric submarines developed in Germany are planned to be built in cooperation with MDL.
Spanish shipbuilder Navantia floated out the future Bonifaz, the first F110-class frigate ordered by the Spanish Navy, at its facilities in Ferrol on Thursday, September 11.
Upon completion, the frigate will measure 145 by 18 metres and will displace approximately 6,100 tonnes. Armament will include those for anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, and anti-submarine warfare.
Austal Australia has handed over the future HMAS Cape Spencer, the ninth Evolved Cape-class patrol boat ordered from Austal by the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).
The aluminium monohulled newbuild has an LOA of 57.8 metres, a beam of 10.3 metres, a draught of approximately three metres, and accommodation for 32 crewmembers and other personnel.
Eureka Naval Craft has signed a shipbuilding agreement with Bordelon Marine Shipbuilders in Louisiana to deliver its modular attack surface craft (MASC) for the US fleet.
The partnership is intended to support the US Navy’s modular attack surface craft programme.