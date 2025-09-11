Eureka Naval Craft and Bordelon Marine partner to build unmanned attack craft for US Navy

Eureka Naval Craft has signed a shipbuilding agreement with Bordelon Marine Shipbuilders in Louisiana to deliver its modular attack surface craft (MASC) for the US fleet.
The partnership is intended to support the US Navy’s modular attack surface craft programme.
According to Eureka, the MASC, which can reach speeds of up to 50 knots (93 kilometres per hour), can be reconfigured within hours for a variety of missions, including counter-narcotics patrol, anti-surface warfare, mine countermeasures, and humanitarian support.
It utilises a modular mission deck system from SH Defence and is integrated with Greenroom Robotics’ advanced autonomous navigation system.
Bo Jardine, CEO of Eureka Naval Craft, stated that the ships are, "designed, tested, and ready now — delivering speed, adaptability, and affordability without the delays and costs that have hampered naval programs for years".
The companies remarked that the partnership will strengthen the US industrial base and deliver mission-ready ships that can be used for roles ranging from counter-narco-terrorism operations at home to deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.